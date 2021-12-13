MUMBAI : Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has partnered with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch a ‘Chola Sarva Shakti Policy’, a women-specific health insurance policy.

“Women are more susceptible to illnesses related to heart, gestation, reproduction, cancer and even hypertension and depression when compared to men. According to a recent survey among 1,009 women, only 39% of them had a health cover. The Chola Sarva Shakti Policy initiative aims to provide women with an independent and comprehensive policy, which secures their future against various contingency health situations," it said in a statement.

Murali Vaidyanathan, senior president and country head (branch banking - liabilities, products and wealth) at Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, said that the partnership with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy is a testament to the bank’s commitment to further the vision of upliftment and empowerment of all women.

“As a bank, we have believed in the dynamism, vibrancy and ability displayed by women to withstand hardships in life. That belief enabled us to go against conventional wisdom by encouraging all our customers to avail the benefit through the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy. We remain committed more than ever to being a catalyst in the convergence of affordable financial and health services for women," said Vaidyanathan.

V Suryanarayanan, managing director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance said, “The initiative intends to provide women with a higher level of assurance and assistance in a medical crisis. We believe that Chola Sarva Shakti will complement Equitas Bank’s vision by offering essential health protection. Chola MS is committed to offering unique customized products to the bank’s customers, render claims servicing with empathy, along with digitally-integrated seamless experience."

