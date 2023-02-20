ESIC scheme adds 18.03 lakh new members in December
- According to a labour ministry, the year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 14.52 lakh employees who paid contribution in ESI Scheme in December 2022 as compared to December 2021
NEW DELHI : Around 28,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in December 2022, and 18.86 lakh new workers were added during the month. The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data was released on Monday.
