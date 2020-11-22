Exceeded your health plan limit? With top-up plan avoid paying from pocket

Even if you have health insurance, it might not be enough!

In multiple cases, people have to pay from their pockets to clear hospital bills as they exceed the base amount of their health insurance plan. However, a simple way to avoid this is buying a top-up plan along with your basic health plan. Incase you exceed the base amount of your health plan you can claim the rest from the top-up.

There are two kinds of top-up plans

Top-up plan: A top-up plan works on a per claim basis. That is, you can claim from the top-up plan only after you have exhausted the base amount of your health insurance during a particular claim.

Super top-up plan: Now for super to-up plan, there is no threshold limit for a particular claim; it is applicable on a aggregate basis. You can make a claim from your super top-up plan only after you have exhausted the base amount of your mediclaim due to repeated claims in a particular year.

For example, let's assume you have a ₹2 lakh health policy and a ₹3 lakh top up plan. On a particular year, you make three claims of ₹50,000, ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh. So in this cases, the first claim will be covered by the health insurance. For the second claim of ₹2 lakh your health insurance policy will cover ₹1.5 lakh, and you can claim the rest from the top-up. And you would have to bear the entire expenses for your third claim.

Now, if you have a ₹3 lakh super top up policy along with your basic ₹2 lakh mediclaim, then in the first two cases, you can avail the same benefit as a top-up plan. Plus for the third claim of ₹3 lakh, you can claim ₹2.5 lakh from the super-top plan. Meanwhile, you pay only ₹50,000 from pocket.

So, in case of senior citizens or critical/chronic illnesses, when there are chances of multiple claim, it makes more sense to buy a super top-up than top-up plan, said Gaurav Mashruwala, Sebi-registered investment advisor.

Why buying a top-up plan is more beneficial than increasing the base amount for your health insurance plan?

"First of all, buying a top-up plan is simply more cost effective than increasing the base amount for your health plan." Mashruwala added.

On an average, the yearly premium amount for a top-up plan is ₹1,000 for every ₹1 lakh cover. In comparison, for a 30-35-year individual the premium amount for a basic ₹3 lakh health plan would be around ₹6,000 per year on an average.

Second, if you wish to increase the base amount of your health insurance plan then there is a yearly limit to it, which is determined by the insurer. Meanwhile, for top-up plans there is no limit as such.

"Like an investment portfolio, one should also have a health insurance portfolio too. And it is always more beneficial to have more than one product in that, like a base insurance plan and also a top-up plan," Mashruwala concludes.

























































