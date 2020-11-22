Exceeded your health plan limit? With top-up plan avoid paying from pocket

For example, let's assume you have a ₹2 lakh health policy and a ₹3 lakh top up plan. On a particular year, you make three claims of ₹50,000, ₹2 lakh and ₹3 lakh. So in this cases, the first claim will be covered by the health insurance. For the second claim of ₹2 lakh your health insurance policy will cover ₹1.5 lakh, and you can claim the rest from the top-up. And you would have to bear the entire expenses for your third claim.