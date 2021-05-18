Exide Life Insurance Company Limited, today announced the launch of Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth Plus, a comprehensive life insurance plan that offers best-in-class guaranteed returns, to help customers fulfill their financial needs comfortably along various life stages.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Mr Sanjay Tiwari, Director- Strategy, Exide Life Insurance said, “We are delighted to launch the Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth Plus, one of the most unique and competitive guaranteed savings insurance plans in the market today. The product not only caters to the diverse financial needs of our customers but also offers them a lucrative option to build wealth. The category-first product feature of continuous life cover throughout the income payout period along with up to 350% guaranteed returns, sets this product apart and truly makes it an #UnmatchedGuarantee."

Key features of Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth Plus

It is a non-linked, non-participating individual life insurance savings plan that offers customers the option to choose between two variants.

Under the ‘Income’ variant, customers can pay premiums for 6 years and avail guaranteed fixed income payout for 30 years. Additionally, on maturity, the customer receives 100% of the premiums paid. This is an ideal payout option for customers who want an additional stream of income or a regular cash flow to meet various life stage financial goals such as a child’s education, marriage and so on.

Under the ‘Lump sum’ variant, customers can pay premiums for 6 years and avail of the maturity benefit as a lump sum while enjoying life cover for the entire policy term.

A first in the category, the product offers life cover during the entire income payout period, further strengthening the “protection-cum-returns" proposition. Within certain age bands and depending on the policy term, the maturity benefit also remains the same irrespective of the entry age.

The maximum entry age is capped at 60 years whereas the minimum age is at 3 years and 11 years for the lump sum and income variants respectively.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.