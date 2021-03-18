Factors that affect your car insurance premium

“While there are other factors, which affect motor insurance premium such as engine size and purpose of vehicle, but the add-on covers makes a larger impression on the premium cost. There are several add-ons available for your motor insurance plan such as zero depreciation cover, engine cover, lock and key replacement cover, etc. The premium amount is directly proportional to the number of add-ons chosen by the policyholder. It means higher the number of add-ons, higher is the premium," said Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, an online insurance marketplace.