FinMin to infuse 3,000 cr in general insurance companies this quarter

FinMin to infuse ₹3,000 cr in general insurance companies this quarter1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 04:23 PM IST
The capital infusion will enable the 3 public sector general insurance companies to improve their financial and solvency position, meet the insurance needs of the economy, absorb changes and enhance the capacity to raise resources and improve risk management.
NEW DELHI : The Finance Ministry will infuse ₹3,000 crore capital into state-owned general insurance companies during the current quarter in a bid to improve their financial health.
Last year, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared proposal to provide capital support to National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance.
Irdai cautions public not to fall prey to fraud by Digital National Motor Insurance1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Met with an accident? Know costs you may incur despite motor insurance3 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Investors vie for windfall from rejected covid insurance claims4 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Mis-selling complaints go down, shows Irdai report3 min read . 12 Feb 2021
The cabinet had also decided to increase the authorised share capital of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to ₹7,500 crore and that of United India Insurance Company Limited (UIICL) and Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) to ₹5,000 crore each to give effect to the capital infusion decision.
Recently, the government sought Parliament nod for gross additional expenditure of ₹6.28 lakh crore for 2020-21 as part of second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants. This included ₹3,000 crore for providing additional funds towards recapitalisation of insurance companies.
The infusion will be done after the supplementary demands for grants is passed by Parliament which will reconvene on March 8.
The capital infusion will enable the three public sector general insurance companies to improve their financial and solvency position, meet the insurance needs of the economy, absorb changes and enhance the capacity to raise resources and improve risk management.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget announced privatization of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in 2021-22 beginning April. In 2017, state-owned companies New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India went public.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.