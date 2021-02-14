The infusion will be done after the supplementary demands for grants is passed by Parliament which will reconvene on March 8.

FinMin to infuse ₹ 3,000 cr in general insurance companies this quarter

PTI

The capital infusion will enable the 3 public sector general insurance companies to improve their financial and solvency position, meet the insurance needs of the economy, absorb changes and enhance the capacity to raise resources and improve risk management.