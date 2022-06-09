Fino Payments Bank partners with Go Digit for shop insurance policy

Digit’s My Business Policy will cover loss or damage to inventory or stock due to burglary, earthquake, fire, lightning, storm, flood, riots, among other factors. The policy will also include in-built coverages like money in safe, money in transit and the like. The policy will be valid for one year. As per the press release, Fino Payments Bank’s customers will be able to sign up for the policy at an annual premium of ₹550 (for a sum insured of ₹3 lakh), which will go up to ₹2,600 (for a sum insured of ₹15 lakh). The enrolment can be done through a paperless process as per the press release.