Five things to know about LIC’s Dhan Sanchay plan

2. The plan is available for a term of a minimum of five years to a maximum of 15 years. It provides Level Income Benefit, Increasing Income Benefit, Single Premium Level Income Benefit and Single Premium enhanced cover with Level Income Benefit as per the customer’s choice. The minimum sum assured under this plan for options A and B is ₹3,30,000, option C is ₹2,50,000 and option D is ₹22,00,000. There is no limit for maximum premium. The minimum age at entry is three years (complete) depending upon chosen policy term.