Fixed-benefit plan helps cover costs that standard health policy doesn’t

There are two kinds of plans that are currently being offered by insurance companies for covid-19. These can be classified into indemnity and fixed-benefit plans. Indemnity plans reimburse expenses incurred within the policy limits. Fixed-benefit plans pay a specified amount on meeting the agreed trigger. The standard health insurance plan is an indemnity plan. If you buy an indemnity-based covid-19 plan, then you can claim expenses in either your existing policy or in the new plan, but not both. However, if you exhaust the sum assured in one plan, then you can claim the balance from the other plan. In the fixed-benefit plan, you will get a lump sum, irrespective of the actual expenses incurred. You could still make a claim under your family floater health insurance plan.