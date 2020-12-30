OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >Flat growth for life insurance industry in FY21: Kotak Life Insurance CEO
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Flat growth for life insurance industry in FY21: Kotak Life Insurance CEO

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 02:47 PM IST PTI

The life insurance industry's growth in the current fiscal is likely to stay flat amid sharp traction seen in the protection business and 5 lakh income tax exemption will have a short term negative impact, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance MD & CEO G. Murlidhar

KOLKATA : The life insurance industry's growth in the current fiscal is likely to stay flat amid sharp traction seen in the protection business and 5 lakh income tax exemption will have a short term negative impact, a top life insurance official said on Wednesday.

In the private sector players, the additional premium income saw a de-growth of 4% in the first half of the fiscal while some companies attained healthy growth. Companies that could offer complete digital onboarding and servicing platforms immediately grew, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

"This has been an unprecedented year. The industry is likely to remain flattish. However, we will stay ahead of the industry. In the first half our additional premium had grown by 16%," Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance MD & CEO G Murlidhar said.

The company was keeping its fingers crossed despite the last quarter (January-March) is typically best for insurance firms for their tax planning. However, companies remain unsure about this year's behaviour after the government had allowed complete tax exemption for up to 5 lakh income.

Murlidhar said this will not be an impediment for growth in the long run and he expects GDP of the country to stay at 7-8% growth in the next five years.

With 3,700 crore net worth the Kotak Mahindra owned company was not looking at an IPO to raise capital and said it was well capitalised to meet capital for the next few years. The asset under management is close to 40,000 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout