E-commerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of insurance cover for accidental and stain damage on select furniture products sold on the platform. The items covered will include office chairs, office tables, and mattresses, among other things.

Flipkart has partnered with Cover Genius to offer the insurance plan titled ‘Complete Furniture Protection’.

The company said the insurance plan will cover accidental stains and damage protection for one year and also come with a three-year extended warranty. Additionally, it can go up to a period of six years including manufacturer warranty, it added.

“Being a homegrown company, Flipkart’s aim has always been to be at the forefront of providing the best value-driven offerings to the customers. Our strategic partnership with Cover Genius will introduce affordable value-added services for furniture in the Indian market, making it a game-changer in the industry. We have seen the embedded protection offerings working well on our platform with the appliances and mobiles category. By introducing it for our furniture selection, we are confident that it will amplify the customer service standards on our marketplace," Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President - Fintech and Payments Group.

The plan offerings start at ₹199 and go up to ₹1,999 as per different slabs for different products and their pricing.

Flipkart said starting with furniture, it will, in partnership with Cover Genius, continue evolving such value-added service offerings across various product categories in the future.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.