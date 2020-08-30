Four reasons why comprehensive motor insurance is important in Covid19 times

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked unprecedented havoc in the World today, affecting millions of lives and livelihoods. With physical distancing norms likely to stay, it has changed the way humans interact with each other, leading to a lot of changes in the way we carry on with our daily lives. One such change is the way we will travel. Fear of getting infected in overcrowded public transport systems, particularly in the metro cities is expected to keep many people off the public transportation grid. We are more likely to see people moving to personal modes of transports, wherever feasible, than opting for public transport. And two-wheelers are likely to gain more traction as they are more cost effective and will have lesser impact on finances and savings. Considering the present dynamics, having a comprehensive insurance plan is not negotiable. Here’s why: