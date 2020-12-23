Future Generali India drives literacy programme for underprivileged

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has partnered with an NGO Room to Read to improve literacy level and inculcate reading habits among underprivileged children.

As a part of its responsibility towards community development, FGII will use its uniquely designed annual report to raise funds for the NGO-backed schools. So if you want to contribute towards the initiative, you can do so by ordering books on Amazon and Flipkart. The amount contributed by you shall directly go to Room to Read. In addition, Future Generali India Insurance vows to match the amount ‘Rupee for a Rupee’ thus doubling the impact of the initiative.

Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “FGII is known for its innovative products and empathetic approach. We wanted to thank our people who have stepped up during these difficult times and delivered excellent results on various fronts. Their dedication and hard work deserve a superhero status, and this report is in a way, a gesture of our gratitude."

"It is also special and close to our hearts for the cause that it embraces. We are hopeful that in a small way, we would be able to add value to the lives of these children," he adds.

FGII is a joint venture between Future Group – the game changers in Retail Trade in India and Generali – a 189-year-old global insurance group featuring among the world’s 60 largest companies. The company was incorporated in September 2007 with the objective of providing retail, commercial, personal and rural insurance solutions to individuals and corporates to help them manage and mitigate risks.

Future Generali India has been aptly benefitting from the global Insurance expertise in diverse classes of products of Generali Group and the Indian retail game-changer Future Group. Having firmly established its credentials in this segment and effectively leveraging on the skill set of both its JV partners, Future Generali India has evolved to become a Total Insurance Solutions Company.

