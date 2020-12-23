Future Generali India drives literacy programme for underprivileged

As a part of its responsibility towards community development, FGII will use its uniquely designed annual report to raise funds for the NGO-backed schools. So if you want to contribute towards the initiative, you can do so by ordering books on Amazon and Flipkart. The amount contributed by you shall directly go to Room to Read. In addition, Future Generali India Insurance vows to match the amount ‘Rupee for a Rupee’ thus doubling the impact of the initiative.