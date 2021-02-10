Future Generali's Health Super Saver offers 80% discount on premium. Here's how.

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has recently launched Health Super Saver, a unique insurance product, that offers an 80% percent discount on premium in the consecutive year(s) of the plan provided there is no claim in the first and the second year.

Most health insurance provides no claim bonus for claim-free years but that's usually up to 50%.

There are two variants of FGII's Health Super Saver i.e. 1X and 2X.

The Health Super Saver 1X plan provides a discount of 80% on the applicable premium in the consecutive year of the plan in case the first year of the plan is claim-free.

Meanwhile, for the Health Super Saver 2X plan, the policyholder can get up to 80% discount on the premium for the next consecutive two years of the plan, in case the first two years of the plan tenure are claim-free or up to first claim.

Further, an additional family discount of 10% is available if two or more family members are covered on an individual sum insured basis. The product covers an infant who is one day old to a senior citizen up to 70 years of age.

Anup Rau, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “This product is unique. The customer gets 80% off in the second year if there is no claim in the first year. No fine print, no ifs, and buts. We hope to seed the importance of health insurance in the younger population where customers are reluctant to pay health premiums, looking at it as a ‘loss’ if there is no claim raised.

The product also provides comprehensive coverage for mental illness and psychiatric intervention or consultation"

Consumers can opt for paying the premium in installments on a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis.

