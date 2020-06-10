Future Group looks to exit all its insurance businesses

As an alternative strategy, Future Group has also held talks with State Bank of India for a potential merger of insurance assets of the two Future group insurance companies with SBI's two insurance subsidiaries. Under this plan, businesses of Future Generali Life could be merged with SBI Life Insurance while business of Future Generali India Insurance could be merged with SBI General Insurance. Post the merger, Future Group will sell off its entire stake in the two merged entities to SBI or any other domestic player to get money for repaying a part of its ₹12,000 crore worth of debts.