Gig workers may get Ayushman Bharat cover

“NHA has been given the mandate to expand coverage under ABPM-JAY to sections of society, including the non-poor segment, which is commonly referred to as the missing middle on the basis of self-payment or payment by some organizations. For example, these groups can be street vendors identified under PM Svanidhi Yojana, smaller sugarcane farmers and their workers who are associated with sugarcane cooperatives, workers of All India Truck Drivers Association, etc.," the official said.