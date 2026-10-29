Govt extends ESIC amnesty scheme by 3 months: New deadline and guidelines; what it means for employers, insured persons

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline for its ‘New Amnesty Scheme, 2025’ by three months to December 31, 2026, according to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The one-time initiative aims to reduce pending litigation and encourage compliance under the erstwhile Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act. It provides employers with an opportunity to resolve disputes with ESIC through out-of-court settlements under a structured dispute resolution mechanism.

The scheme was initially applicable from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. Following the extension, employers can now avail themselves of the settlement facility until December 31, 2026.

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“The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), after reviewing the representations from various stakeholders, has extended the period of the New Amnesty Scheme, 2025, by three months under the existing terms and conditions,” the Ministry said in the statement.

Ad hoc assessments can be settled without penalties Under the scheme, employers can settle ad hoc assessments by paying the actual contribution amount along with applicable interest, without any penalty.

The mechanism is designed to facilitate the resolution of eligible disputes within six months, helping employers address long-pending cases without prolonged litigation.

In cases where employers have already cleared their dues, legal proceedings may be withdrawn upon payment of 10% of the disputed compensation amount, subject to the applicable conditions.

Relief in cases involving delayed payments and records The scheme also permits the withdrawal of cases filed by ESIC for non-submission of records or delayed payments, subject to court approval, provided employers have subsequently fulfilled the relevant compliance requirements.

Court cases filed up to March 31, 2025, are eligible for settlement under the scheme.

The initiative also provides for the closure of cases that have remained pending for more than 15 years where the dues are below ₹25,000.

Additionally, employers may submit delayed returns and declarations after fulfilling the necessary compliance requirements.

Who can benefit from the extended deadline? The extension gives eligible employers additional time to resolve outstanding disputes and regularise their compliance under the ESI framework.

Employers with pending assessments, disputes over compensation or cases involving delayed submissions may review the scheme’s eligibility conditions and settlement provisions before the revised deadline of December 31, 2026.

The initiative is intended to reduce the burden of long-pending litigation while enabling employers to settle eligible disputes through a structured mechanism.