Govt may tighten IRDAI service rules

“The Section 8 of IRDA Act is very clear that appointment of a former insurance regular should not be in a government entity or an insurance company for a period of two years without government approval. Jana Small Finance Bank is a bank regulated by RBI and not an insurance company. So, there is no conflict of interest or violation of any rules and no prior approval of the finance ministry is required in this case," Khuntia told Mint over phone when asked about the compliant over his appointment in the bank immediately after leaving the office of chairman IRDAI.