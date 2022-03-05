Govt proposes hike in third-party motor insurance premium from next fiscal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The road transport ministry, based on consultation with insurance regulator IRDAI, has placed the draft to prescribe base premium for third party motor insurance premium in public domain for suggestions.
The union government has proposed a hike in third-party motor insurance premium for various categories of vehicles from next fiscal, according to a draft notification by road transport ministry.
The ministry, based on consultation with insurance regulator IRDAI, has placed, the draft to prescribe base premium for third party motor insurance premium in public domain for suggestions. The deadline to submit any objections and suggestions is 14 March.
A discount of 15% is proposed for electric private cars, electric two wheelers, electric goods carrying commercial vehicles and electric passenger carrying vehicles. The proposed discount will incentivise usage of environmental friendly vehicles, the draft notification said.
As for the vintage cars segment, there is no substantial data relating to the past experience. A discounted price of 50% of the proposed rate based on the erstwhile Indian Motor Tariff (IMT) has been proposed for those private cars identified as vintage cars by the vintage and classic car club of India.
Further, a discount of 7.5% on Motor TP premium rates for hybrid electric vehicles is proposed. This will be an incentive to use environment friendly vehicles, the draft report said.
According to the proposed revised rates, private cars with 1,000 cubic capacity (cc) will attract rates of ₹2,094 compared to ₹2,072 in 2019-20.
Similarly, private cars with 1,000 cc to 1,500 cc will attract rates of ₹3,416 compared to ₹3,221, while owners of car above 1,500cc will see a premium of ₹7,897 compared to ₹7,890.
Two-wheelers over 150 cc but not exceeding 350 cc will attract a premium of ₹1,366 and for two-wheelers over 350 cc the revised premium will be ₹2,804.