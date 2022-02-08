HDFC ERGO launches cyber sachet insurance policy

Sanjay Kaw, president, commercial business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “With the increase in cyber threats, a product like Cyber Sachet Insurance will prove to be a benefit, given everyone is an easy target to cybercrimes in some or the other form. We believe in helping customers with solutions that are digitally accessible, innovative, and unique. Through the launch of the new Cyber Sachet Insurance, our purpose is to offer our customers the much-needed protection against the various online threats while making sure that the product is affordable."