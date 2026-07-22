HDFC Life CEO Padalkar says protection is being left behind as India chases wealth

In April, HDFC Life reappointed Vibha Padalkar as managing director and chief executive officer for five years starting September. She got the top job in 2018, after spending 10 years in the life insurer. The company reported a net profit of ₹611 crore in the June quarter, up 12% year-on-year.
In an interview, Padalkar said India needs much higher insurance coverage, given the size of the economy. She said many people, including youngsters, are overfocussed on short-term returns and liquidity over long-term protection. Edited excerpts:
After spending 18 years in the sector, do you think there is a need for the insurance sector at all?
There absolutely is. I think the only products wherein the government has removed GST is on insurance. That clearly says that India getting into the top three in terms of GDP in the world or our per capita going up is not possible without the safety net of insurance. I think the means of getting there is less important but how quickly we get there.