HDFC Life joins hands with Yes Bank to sell insurance policies

HDFC Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has joined hands with corporate agency agreement with Yes Bank to offer a comprehensive bouquet of life insurance solutions to the bank's customers across the country.

As part of the agreement, HDFC Life’s diverse range of life insurance products will be offered to the customers of Yes Bank through the bank’s branches spread across the country. HDFC Life's insurance products include solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness.

Commenting on the agreement, Suresh Badami, executive director, HDFC Life said, "There is a huge potential for insurance coverage across life and health protection, savings and annuity products in our country. With our bancassurance experience, we aim to offer a comprehensive suite of product solutions and best in class servicing, leveraging our investments in technology."

"We are extremely excited to partner HDFC Life to offer our growing customer base access to HDFC Life’s comprehensive and innovative product suite – through a shared commitment to make a difference in their lives by addressing their unique insurance needs," said Rajan Pental, global head - retail banking, Yes Bank.

"In addition to the strength of the products, HDFC Life and Yes Bank will continue to focus on strengthening the digital and technology platforms to provide differentiated customer experience," he further sai.

HDFC Life's extensive product portfolio coupled with the bank's digital capabilities and widespread presence will ensure easy accessibility of life insurance to the customers. "HDFC Life’s claims intimation process is available online. Customers and claimants can avail the services without having to step outside their homes," the insurer mentioned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via