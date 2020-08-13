HDFC Life Insurance has launched Ezra, the Google Assistant bot to help customers by enabling them to manage their policies from home. Ezra is the latest addition to the company’s family of digital assistants. Ezra is a smart bot can take care of query processing and natural language processing. Ezra offers intelligent services like handling of dynamic queries and offering insights into policies. The bot can successfully answer more than 200 queries.

Customers can access Ezra through the Google Assistant-supported devices by saying “Talk to HDFC Life" followed by setting up their account through a secure authentication process. Once the account is linked, the customer can ask various policy-related queries including requesting services such as fund statement, premium receipt, or policy soft copy. For example, the customer can ask "Hey Google, what is my fund value?" HDFC Life will send the requested information to the chat interface. It is a hands-free way to get information on one’s policy or request services.

“In the midst of the current pandemic, more people are readily adopting to digital platforms. HDFC Life has seen high adoption of technology-based solutions by policyholders. This encourages us to make our services accessible, easy to use. Ezra, a Google Assistant bot, offers intelligent and personalised query processing for policy-related questions," said Parvez Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life.

In May 2020, in the midst of the lockdown, the company had launched Elsa, an Alexa based smart voice assistant bot, which offers a seamless experience for on-the-go policy serving

Other customer facing bots such as Elle, a website chatbot; NEO 2.0, a Twitter bot; Captain Life, a Facebook bot and Etty, a 24-hour service bot for WhatsApp are widely used by policy holders.

