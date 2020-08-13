HDFC Life launches Google assistant bot for stay-at-home policy servicing

Customers can access Ezra through the Google Assistant-supported devices by saying “Talk to HDFC Life" followed by setting up their account through a secure authentication process. Once the account is linked, the customer can ask various policy-related queries including requesting services such as fund statement, premium receipt, or policy soft copy. For example, the customer can ask "Hey Google, what is my fund value?" HDFC Life will send the requested information to the chat interface. It is a hands-free way to get information on one’s policy or request services.