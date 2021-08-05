HDFC Life launches HDFC Life Saral Pension. Features and other benefits here

HDFC Life launches HDFC Life Saral Pension. Features and other benefits here2 min read . 01:48 PM IST
HDFC Life Saral Pension is a standard, individual, immediate annuity product with simple features and standard terms and conditions
Mumbai: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, has announced the launch of HDFC Life Saral Pension, a single premium, non-linked, non-participating product that offers life-long guaranteed annuity rates, right at the time of purchase.
HDFC Life Saral Pension is a standard, individual, immediate annuity product with simple features and standard terms and conditions that enables customers to make an informed decision for planning their retirement.
Speaking on the launch, Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary, HDFC Life, said: “Annuity plans are suitable for individuals who are closer to retirement age or have retired. These plans can act as a safeguard against market volatilities and falling interest rates. One starts receiving regular payments right after purchasing the product which ensures steady and regular income with locked-in annuity rates for the rest of their life.
HDFC Life Saral pension is a simple and easy to understand product. It is a helpful instrument for retirement planning and we hope customers make the most of it"
HDFC Life Saral Pension: Key Features
HDFC Life Saral Pension offers the flexibility to choose how one receives annuity – one can choose to receive it monthly, quarterly, bi-annually or annually. Further, the joint-life option works well for those who want to extend the benefit to their spouse.
An annuity is an important product category given the absence of social security in India. It enables an individual to continue receiving regular income even after retirement.
