HDFC Life Insurance has recently launched a rider called Protect Plus which provides protection against cancer, accidental death, and disabilities. A rider is an add-on cover to the base policy that provides additional benefits. Life insurance companies offer a range of optional riders that you can buy at an additional premium to suit your needs. Usually, one needs to choose the rider at the time of buying the policy. There are a host of riders that life insurance companies offer. The most popular ones are accidental death and permanent disability riders.