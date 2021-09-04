HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life Insurance. Here's what policyholders should know

Existing Exide life policyholders don't need to panic. They will continue to be serviced (claims, redemptions, renewals etc.) by Exide Life through its branches, website, app etc., till the transition is complete. Mahavir Chopra, founder, CEO, Beshak.org, said such shifts typically take 4-6 months or even more sometimes. "As soon as the transition is put to effect, customers should expect a formal communication from HDFC Life to all the policyholders of Exide Life regarding any changes - for instance, transition to HDFC Life's website, other digital assets, toll-free numbers," Chopra said.