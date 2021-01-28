Income plus option: To ensure financial well being of the dependants, this option provides regular monthly income from age 60 onwards while also providing cover for death during the policy term. The life assured is covered for the entire policy term and starts receiving a monthly income starting from the age of 60, continuing until death or policy maturity, whichever comes first, the insurer said. The death benefit payable to the nominee will be after deduction of the monthly income that was paid until death. In this plan one can also opt for whole life cover.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}