From now on, the customers can buy health insurance policies digitally. For motor insurance policies, the physical documents of the policy are not needed. The rule will be applicable for all miscellaneous policies issued to individuals where the sum insured does not exceed ₹5 crore, said IRDAI. All package insurance policies issued to individuals can also be purchased online. Fire insurance policies covering dwellings will also come under this new rule. The rule will be applicable till March, 2021.