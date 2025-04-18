In charts | The health insurance puzzle: 83% Indians aware but only 19% covered
SummaryA latest report highlights a significant disconnect: while awareness of health insurance is high, its ownership remains low. Additionally, other financial products are widely preferred over health insurance. Mint looks at the trends.
A latest survey by fintech firm PolicyBazaar highlights a significant disconnect between consumers' intentions, awareness, and actual ownership of health insurance in India. While 28.3% of the 3,955 respondents identified health insurance as a "must-have" product for their financial planning, only 18.7% owned health insurance policies.