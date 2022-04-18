Health insurance claims settlements takes 20-46 days, says report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Public sector health insurers are often able to negotiate hospitalisation costs that are significantly lower than private sector insurers, sometimes by as much as 50%, as per the survey
NEW DELHI: Settlement of health insurance claims on an average takes 20-46 days from the date of intimation to the insurer, as per a survey conducted by insurer broker SecureNow.
For maternity claims, insurance companies take between 7 to 108 days to settle, while those related to caesarean section surgeries take 9 to 135 days. Chemotherapy claims are typically settled between 12 and 35 days, as per the survey findings.
“While patients don’t take a lot of time intimating the insurer for a claim reimbursement upon being admitted, the average time for an insurer to settle the claims is way higher. In a typical claims processing timeline, the maximum time is taken between intimation and settlement," the survey said.
About 13-26% of the claimed amount is deducted from the final settlement amount as they are deemed “uncovered consumables and administrative expenses".
The survey said maternity and chemotherapy have the highest per-day hospitalisation costs, while dengue and other viral infections, including Covid, have the longest hospitalisation of 4-5 days.
Chemotherapy, according to the survey, “unsurprisingly, is very heavy on pockets for an average person despite the duration of stay for the patient being hardly a day."
It observed that public sector insurers are often able to negotiate hospitalisation costs that are significantly lower than private sector insurers, sometimes by as much as 50%.
Public sector insurers under the General Insurance Public Sector Association have a significant advantage through lower hospital rates. This translates into lower claim costs for group health insurance and consequently lower premiums.
Claims cost could be 10-30% lower when insurance is bought from public sector insurers, said the survey.
Kapil Mehta, co-founder of SecureNow, said, “There are close to 10 million health insurance claims each year. This in itself is a sign of how the health insurance industry has evolved. The next step is to publish detailed claims information. This shines a light on the strengths and improvement areas in settling claims. Our report is an important step in that direction."