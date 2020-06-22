Health insurance cover premiums hit a record in May

“Because of covid, the health insurance industry has seen a drastic change as the demand and awareness around health insurance benefits have grown rapidly. At Max Bupa, May has been a month of remarkable turnaround for the business and we have achieved 16% growth. We expect the upward trend to continue through the year as there is immense opportunity for the health insurance sector with customer mindset changing, and making products digitally enabled," said Krishnan Ramachandran, MD and chief executive officer, Max Bupa Health Insurance.