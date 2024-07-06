Health insurance plans: Worried about being underinsured? Here's how an unlimited sum-insured health plan can help you
Know its benefits A few health insurance providers have launched plans with unlimited sum insured in which there is no capping on medical treatment amount
Comprehensive health insurance provides a much-needed shield from critical illnesses and unprecedented health emergencies. In contrast to a higher sum insured amount, which provides a cushion to expensive treatment, a health plan with an unlimited sum insured amount eliminates the concern of exhausting the claim limit during treatment.