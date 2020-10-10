The insurers are advised to allow telemedicine wherever consultation with a medical practitioner is allowed in the terms and conditions of policy contract, following the telemedicine practice guidelines by the Medical Council of India, the Medical Council of India, IRDAI said. Provision of allowing telemedicine shall be part of claim settlement of policy of the insurers and need not be filed separately with the authority for any modification, it mentioned. However, the norms of sub limits, monthly or annual limits etc. of the product shall apply without any relaxation.