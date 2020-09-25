Health insurance policy: This new rule to reduce your out-of-pocket expenses

If a policyholder opts for a room that costs higher than the one mentioned in the insurance policy during hospitalisation, the insurer do not reimburse the full bill. The insurer charge the bill as 'proportionate deduction'. The insurance regulator aims to restrict this 'proportionate deduction' to reduce out-of-pocket expenses of the policyholders. Sub-limit on room rent would mean that the insurer defines the maximum amount it will pay towards the room rent. Mostly, this limit is defined as a percentage of sum insured.