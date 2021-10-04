Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >Health insurance premium stable in Jul-Sep, says report

Health insurance premium stable in Jul-Sep, says report

Premium
The cheapest health insurance plans may not be the best ones. Compare premiums in tandem with other features, especially restrictions and claims settlement. (Photo: iStock)
2 min read . 10:52 AM IST Livemint

  • The average payable premium by a 26-year-old across categories was Rs16,695 for Rs10 lakh sum insured, and Rs13,140 for a Rs5 lakh sum insured

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Premium for health insurance was largely stable during July-September, despite reports suggesting a rise in premium amid the pandemic, according to Insurance Price Index data for the third quarter of 2021, compiled by PolicyX.com, an insurance web aggregator.

NEW DELHI: Premium for health insurance was largely stable during July-September, despite reports suggesting a rise in premium amid the pandemic, according to Insurance Price Index data for the third quarter of 2021, compiled by PolicyX.com, an insurance web aggregator.

“The Health Insurance Price Index maintained tranquility with no change in the index value in Quarter 3, 2021. The Health Insurance Price Index has been persistent at Rs25,124 since Quarter 4, 2020. This is the result of no price hike in the 5 health insurance companies forming the part of the index," the report said.

“The Health Insurance Price Index maintained tranquility with no change in the index value in Quarter 3, 2021. The Health Insurance Price Index has been persistent at Rs25,124 since Quarter 4, 2020. This is the result of no price hike in the 5 health insurance companies forming the part of the index," the report said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, said, “It is great to see that the prices have not increased despite the fact that the insurance industry was hit by record Covid-19 claims and losses. Although the pandemic has resulted in a higher incidence of claims, there is an increased awareness of the need for insurance amongst the Indian population which should provide the impetus to help the industry grow faster."

The average payable premium by a 26-year-old across categories was Rs16,695 for Rs10 lakh sum insured, and Rs13,140 for a Rs5 lakh sum insured, highlighting the fact that premium does not increase proportionately with sum insured. From Rs5 lakh to Rs10 lakh sum insured, the premium rose 27% compared to a 100% increase in sum insured.

Also, adding members to the family floater policy does not increase the premium proportionately. In fact, there is a 50% increase of premium on an average on adding 1 more adult of the same age or lower age in the same policy. The increase is lower--11.9% and 13.7%--on adding first child and second child to the policy.

Of the five companies, comprising the index, the variance observed in premiums among health companies was quite high, ranging from 59-76% for different age groups compared to variance observed among term insurance companies. 

This is primarily because coverage, features, and benefits differ significantly for health insurance and term insurance.

Premiums reported were average compiled from five health insurance companies for all age groups - 26 years, 36 years, 46 years, and 56 years and all coverage types i.e, 1 adult, 2 adults, 2 adults plus 1 child, and 2 adults plus 2 children.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Max Life Insurance secures 10.8% market share  ...

Premium

IPPB to sell Tata AIG General Insurance products: Thing ...

Premium

PFRDA notifies NPS withdrawal rules for members who joi ...

Premium

IPPB to sell Bajaj Allianz non-life insurance products: ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!