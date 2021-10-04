Health insurance premium stable in Jul-Sep, says report

Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, said, “It is great to see that the prices have not increased despite the fact that the insurance industry was hit by record Covid-19 claims and losses. Although the pandemic has resulted in a higher incidence of claims, there is an increased awareness of the need for insurance amongst the Indian population which should provide the impetus to help the industry grow faster."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}