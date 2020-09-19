To remove ambiguities, Irdai asked the insurer to standardize the exclusions — diseases or medical conditions that are not covered under a policy. Any disease or ailment that is diagnosed by a physician 48 months prior to the issuance of the health cover will be classified as pre-existing diseases. Besides, any condition whose symptoms have resulted within three months of the policy issuance will also be classified under pre-existing diseases. Treatment for mental illness, stress will now be covered under health insurance policies.