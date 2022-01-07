Health insurance price indices remain steady in December quarter: Report

Since it has become quintessential to secure every member of the family under health insurance for financial aid regardless of their age, buying a family floater plan stands out as a cost-effective option. The addition of another member in the floater plan leads to a minimal increase in the premium. As per the report, a premium paid for two adults of 36-year-old was ₹13,921 and the premium paid for two adults and one child of the same age category was ₹16,530.