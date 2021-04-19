Health insurers may raise premium rates

“If the number of cases and claims go up in this manner, there is a fair chance that insurers will rethink on pricing, approach the Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India), refile their products and increase the cost or premium of covid-19 health policies," said the first person. “The rate of claims has been increasing post-March. The rate of claims is in direct proportion to the increase in the number of covid-19 cases in India. The claim numbers were the highest in September last year, and we thought that was the peak. But now the claim numbers are more than double that of even the September numbers because covid-19 cases have more than doubled," said the second person.