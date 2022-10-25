Health-insurance inflation is poised to drop sharply

The lagged nature of the CPI’s health-insurance index means that it may not reflect current underlying price pressures in medical-care services. Those are likely building, thanks largely to labor costs. Medicare’s recently negotiated 4.3% reimbursement rate for inpatient hospital services for fiscal 2023 was the biggest increase in around 15 years. A large share of how Medicare calculates those rates is based on employment cost index data for hospital wages, said Mr. Sharif. That measure rose at an annual rate of 5.6% in the second quarter, up from 2.3% in the last quarter of 2020. The increase is likely to spill over into negotiations now under way between private insurers and hospital groups, he said.