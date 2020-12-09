Here's why insurance cover makes for the perfect gift in 2021

New Year is just around the corner. While some of us have just had a festive season, new year makes for a reason to celebrate for virtually everyone, making it the perfect time to spend time with family and celebrate all festivities. Special occasions call for special gifts too! Buying gifts for your loved ones is not as easy when you start shortlisting potential gift ideas. While buying a gift, the intention is to buy something that is valuable, memorable which we often link to something expensive. Turns out, our very perception is flawed while associating meaning with buying something that essentially makes a hole in your pocket.

A gift doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive to be thoughtful. It can be as simple as promise to be there to fulfil someone’s dreams or something that will give them complete peace of mind about their future. A good option, which is relevant and meaningful to gift a loved one today, could be an insurance policy for the following reasons:

Fulfilling financial goals: This gift comes with life-long benefits. Unconventional in nature, an insurance policy enables one to accomplish dreams with a planned financial arrangement.There are certain life insurance policies that can build cash value over time, which can be used as a form of income during retirement or at a later stage in life. For example, gifting your spouse a life insurance policy, such as IndiaFirst Life Guaranteed Protection Plan, will make her financially independent while eliminating the need to compromise on important things. A Child plan on the other hand makes you ready to fund your child’s education or special events in life.

Tax benefits: Knowing that life insurance industry helps policyholders with their long-term financial needs, various tax benefits have been rolled out by successive Governments. The premium paid for health policy for instance is eligible for deduction under section 80D of the Income Tax Act. With right level of protection cover component (10 times the annual premium), proceeds of life insurance policy would be fully exempt under section 10 (10D) of Income Tax Act.

Creating a security blanket: An insurance policy can be a safety net that can not only protect your near and dear ones in case of eventuality but also help them fulfil their dreams through tax efficient investment instruments. It is thus prudent to purchase relevant insurance plans at appropriate stages of life. The key is to start early and assess your require requirements at each stage.

In a nutshell, there is no doubt that an insurance policy that suit requirement at your life stage makes for the perfect thoughtful gift, guaranteeing lifelong happiness.

(The author is Chief Financial Officer, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company. Views as expressed by the expert.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via