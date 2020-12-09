Here's why insurance cover makes for the perfect gift in 2021

New Year is just around the corner. While some of us have just had a festive season, new year makes for a reason to celebrate for virtually everyone, making it the perfect time to spend time with family and celebrate all festivities. Special occasions call for special gifts too! Buying gifts for your loved ones is not as easy when you start shortlisting potential gift ideas. While buying a gift, the intention is to buy something that is valuable, memorable which we often link to something expensive. Turns out, our very perception is flawed while associating meaning with buying something that essentially makes a hole in your pocket.