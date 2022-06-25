How does a health insurance policy work

What happens in case no claim is ever made by the insured- In case the need for medical coverage does not ever arise, then the individual, during that year, pays a premium for nothing in return. Some companies, however, provide a “no-claim bonus" under which the company refunds a certain percent of the premium for every year no claim is sought. At the same time, some companies tend to increase the sum assured of an individual as a reward for not making any claim.