When it comes to financial planning, one of the most important steps is to buy an adequate health insurance cover. Health insurance helps in times of medical emergencies. However, at a younger age, one normally doesn't buy health insurance based on the thought that the health coverage provided by the employer is enough.

"Employers tend to offer group policies with bare minimum benefits that don’t cost them a lot, and this tends to cost you when critical illness or health conditions strike," said Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

It is, therefore, best to buy health insurance coverage when you are younger, that is, around 30 years of age. This will not only keep the premium lower but also help in getting a high coverage. Besides, when you buy early, it comes without hassles as one tends to have fewer medical issues.

Take a look at how much a health insurance policy can cost you at the age of 30.

View Full Image Source: BankBazaar.com

The Data pertains to individual health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for, 30-year-old (married), residing in Bangalore, and is correct as of Mar 2, 2021. Data is indicative. Actual premium and information may vary from the data mentioned in the table. ^SI = ₹9 lakh.

You must also know that when you buy adequate health insurance cover, it doesn’t just cover the sum insured of your policy. It also refers to the kind of cover you have opted for, the premium rates, benefits, add-on services, etc.

"First comes the sum insured. Determine the sum insured suitable for you and your family and decide accordingly. Don’t just consider premiums as an expense and decide the sum insured. Secondly, the type of coverage matters. Is your plan comprehensive enough? How many illnesses does it cover? Does it cover accidental death benefits? Other questions to ask include: What is the claim process like? Does the plan suit your family’s needs? Does the insurer have an adequate network of cashless hospitals? In the case of women, are maternity benefits included? Are free medical checkups covered? Questions like these are crucial to determine the adequacy and suitability of a health insurance policy," said Jain.

Keep in mind the following things before buying an individual or family health insurance policy:

> Cost of healthcare in major hospitals

> Hospital network of the insurer

> Availability of cashless facility

> Availability of flexible premium payment facilities, say in EMI’s

> Availability of covering overseas treatment

> Availability of valuable add-ons such as wellness services, etc.

> Check for discounts available for an existing customer

Before you buy a health insurance policy, be sure you know all the policy terms and conditions in all aspects.

