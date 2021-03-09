How much a health insurance policy can cost you at the age of 30

"First comes the sum insured. Determine the sum insured suitable for you and your family and decide accordingly. Don’t just consider premiums as an expense and decide the sum insured. Secondly, the type of coverage matters. Is your plan comprehensive enough? How many illnesses does it cover? Does it cover accidental death benefits? Other questions to ask include: What is the claim process like? Does the plan suit your family’s needs? Does the insurer have an adequate network of cashless hospitals? In the case of women, are maternity benefits included? Are free medical checkups covered? Questions like these are crucial to determine the adequacy and suitability of a health insurance policy," said Jain.