The interactive online platform has been launched on the back of SBI Life’s recent survey titled ‘Understanding Consumers attitude towards Financial Immunity’. The survey highlights the consumer behavior and financial preparedness with respect to uncertainties related to life and health amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Over 50% of the Indians are not prepared to face financial emergencies, the survey found. SBI Life Insurance in partnership with Nielsen, conducted a survey among 2,435 people in the country. The survey showed life insurance followed by health insurance are the top-most financial products bought with an intention to safeguard the family’s future.