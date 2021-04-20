How should you insure yourself amid covid-19?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the second wave of the pandemic hits India, here is an insurance checklist. If you do not have health and life insurance, the pandemic is a good reminder to put some protection into place. If you already have such policies, you can increase the cover if it is inadequate.
